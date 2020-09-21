Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 111,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,617,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,417,000 after acquiring an additional 306,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

