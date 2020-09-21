CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

