Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.58 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $336.40 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

