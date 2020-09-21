Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 64,459 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,978,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,661,000 after buying an additional 334,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,513,000 after purchasing an additional 791,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,085,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,298,000 after purchasing an additional 706,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,536,000 after purchasing an additional 869,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMTD opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
AMTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.62.
TD Ameritrade Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
