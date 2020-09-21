Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 64,459 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,978,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,661,000 after buying an additional 334,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,513,000 after purchasing an additional 791,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,085,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,298,000 after purchasing an additional 706,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,536,000 after purchasing an additional 869,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

AMTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

