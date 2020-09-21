Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 426.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $205.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

