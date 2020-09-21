Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.53 Million in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,760 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3,447.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

Expedia Group stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

