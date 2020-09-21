Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 130,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in LPL Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

