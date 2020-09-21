Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,222 Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Revlon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Revlon by 64.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Revlon by 94.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Revlon by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Revlon by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:REV opened at $6.65 on Monday. Revlon Inc has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $371.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. Research analysts expect that Revlon Inc will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

