Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Barnes Group worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE B opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

