Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 305,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $200.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,516.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

