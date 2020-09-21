Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

MSFT opened at $200.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

