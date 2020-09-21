2,883 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,883 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

