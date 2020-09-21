Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 8,911 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

MSFT opened at $200.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

