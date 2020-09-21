USDQ Market Capitalization Tops $4.42 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $2,744.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00007495 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00080446 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000455 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043027 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00117355 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

