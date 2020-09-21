West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Given News Sentiment Rating of 1.00

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

News articles about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected West Mountain Environmental’s score:

WMT opened at C$0.02 on Monday. West Mountain Environmental has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.08.

West Mountain Environmental Company Profile

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for West Mountain Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Mountain Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,222 Revlon Inc
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,222 Revlon Inc
Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Barnes Group Inc.
Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Barnes Group Inc.
Microsoft Co. Shares Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC
Microsoft Co. Shares Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC
Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co.
Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co.
2,883 Shares in Microsoft Co. Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC
2,883 Shares in Microsoft Co. Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report