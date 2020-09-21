West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Given News Sentiment Rating of 1.00

News articles about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected West Mountain Environmental’s score:

WMT opened at C$0.02 on Monday. West Mountain Environmental has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.08.

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

