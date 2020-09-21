COTI (COTI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.98 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. COTI has a total market capitalization of $23.27 million and $5.98 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00225322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00083529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.01389203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00201611 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

