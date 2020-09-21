Internet of People (IOP) Achieves Market Cap of $610,806.36

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 76.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded up 43% against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BiteBTC, Fatbtc and Bleutrade. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $610,806.36 and $2.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000414 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002192 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, BiteBTC, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

