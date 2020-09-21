ThoreNext Trading 13.3% Lower This Week (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00008002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $26.84 million and approximately $4,308.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00225322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00083529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.01389203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00201611 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,429,212 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

