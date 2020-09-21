Hashgard Tops One Day Trading Volume of $200,233.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Hashgard has a total market cap of $29.31 million and $200,233.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00041553 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.91 or 0.04308733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00055925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00033632 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

