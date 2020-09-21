NuShares (NSR) Reaches Market Cap of $630,263.48

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $630,263.48 and approximately $958.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022233 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

