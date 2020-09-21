Contrasting Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Qiwi has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

29.2% of Qiwi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qiwi and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi 0 1 2 0 2.67 i3 Verticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Qiwi currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.53%. i3 Verticals has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.75%. Given Qiwi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qiwi is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qiwi and i3 Verticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi $635.40 million 1.59 $74.90 million $1.73 9.60 i3 Verticals $376.31 million 1.67 -$3.05 million $0.39 58.49

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. Qiwi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qiwi and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi 12.42% 26.92% 10.33% i3 Verticals -0.32% 12.90% 5.72%

Summary

Qiwi beats i3 Verticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

