Analyzing New Dover Capital (OTCMKTS:NDVR) and Arcimoto (OTCMKTS:FUV)

New Dover Capital (OTCMKTS:NDVR) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get New Dover Capital alerts:

4.7% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New Dover Capital and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Dover Capital N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto -840.39% -224.42% -102.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New Dover Capital and Arcimoto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Dover Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcimoto 0 1 5 0 2.83

Arcimoto has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than New Dover Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Dover Capital and Arcimoto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Dover Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto $990,000.00 222.83 -$15.34 million ($0.85) -8.24

New Dover Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcimoto.

Summary

Arcimoto beats New Dover Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Dover Capital

New Dover Capital Corp. manufactures and sells custom V-twin motorcycles. The company offers its products through dealers in the United States and Canada. It also operates an online store for parts and accessories, including forward controls, machine gas caps, complaint engines, and billet headlights. New Dover Capital Corp. was formerly known as Ultra Motorcycle Company LLC and changed its name to New Dover Capital Corp. in August 2007. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Mira Loma, California. As of May 2001, New Dover Capital Corp. is in reorganization.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for New Dover Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Dover Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.