Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) and China Power Equipment (NASDAQ:CPQQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) and China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Power Equipment has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and China Power Equipment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward, Inc.Common Stock $2.90 billion 1.79 $259.60 million $4.88 17.05 China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than China Power Equipment.

Profitability

This table compares Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and China Power Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward, Inc.Common Stock 9.25% 15.51% 7.15% China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and China Power Equipment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward, Inc.Common Stock 1 3 5 0 2.44 China Power Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Woodward, Inc.Common Stock is more favorable than China Power Equipment.

Summary

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock beats China Power Equipment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and various contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements, and spare parts. Its Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, motion, combustion, and electricity. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, sensors, and other devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

China Power Equipment Company Profile

China Power Equipment, Inc., through its An Sen (Xi'an) Power Science & Technology Co., Ltd. subsidiary and its affiliated operating company, Xi'an Amorphous Alloy Zhongxi Transformer Co., Ltd., engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of amorphous alloy transformer cores and amorphous alloy distribution transformers in the People's Republic of China. Its devices are used to step down voltage at the final phase of the distribution of electricity to consumers, businesses, and industries. The company offers its products to electricity generators and suppliers, suppliers of electrical equipment, and other electric power transformers manufacturers. China Power Equipment, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jingyang, the People's Republic of China.

