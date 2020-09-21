Head to Head Review: Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) vs. Idera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 65.06 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -1.71 Innate Pharma $96.12 million 3.37 -$23.25 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.82%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -771.38% -40.38% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Innate Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. The company also provides Lirilumab (IPH2102/BMS-986015), a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between KIR2DL-1,-2,-3 inhibitory receptors and their ligands; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH4301, an anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology. In addition, it offers a commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, an oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. The company has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi. Innate Pharma S.A. has a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.

