797 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 797 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,650.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,033.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,051.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,359.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,318.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

