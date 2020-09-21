Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 13,038 Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 287.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $231.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

