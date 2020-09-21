AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

In other news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $744,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,548.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $883,689.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,799. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $100.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

