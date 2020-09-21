AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 34,605 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,605 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 183.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,524 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,601,000 after acquiring an additional 750,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,708,000 after acquiring an additional 204,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 860,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,740,000 after acquiring an additional 218,676 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $94.27 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.