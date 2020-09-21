22,286 Shares in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 227.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $166,441.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $131.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.