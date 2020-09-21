Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,837 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $273.70 on Monday. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.28 and a 200-day moving average of $270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,548,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Cowen started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.18.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

