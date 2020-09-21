Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 116,262 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $3,068,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $51,837,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $3,067,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $2,603,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

