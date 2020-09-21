Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.77 Million in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dell by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Dell by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,676 shares of company stock valued at $46,991,996. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $68.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.72.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

