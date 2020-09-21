Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 288,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,788,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,243,000 after purchasing an additional 242,464 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 322.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 185,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 141,905 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,876,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 53,865 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,583,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,880 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

