Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130,178 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $43,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,821,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 288,880 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 45,622 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $14.60 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 39,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $613,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,241,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $423,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,488,510.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,008 shares of company stock worth $7,344,140. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.