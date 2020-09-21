Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 983.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

HRC stock opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.