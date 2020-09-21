Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Cfra upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.