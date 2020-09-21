Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,075.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

