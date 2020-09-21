Captrust Financial Advisors Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. AXA raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.77.

NYSE COO opened at $346.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.