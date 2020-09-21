Man Group plc Decreases Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Man Group plc cut its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 43.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $132.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

