Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 215,369 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 215,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Wipro by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 32.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 55.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

WIT opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIT. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

