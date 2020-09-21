Man Group plc Buys Shares of 58,867 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $22,308,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,634 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $7,265,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 216.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.39.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.