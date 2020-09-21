Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $5,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,610 shares of company stock valued at $54,796,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $106.40 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -141.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

