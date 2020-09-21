Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 212.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AtriCure by 55.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at $912,270.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.71.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

