Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 54,549 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $7,438,301.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 192,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,286,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,217 shares of company stock worth $19,064,850. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $131.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

