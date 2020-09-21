Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 42,102 China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in China Mobile by 36.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in China Mobile by 273.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHL. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Monday, August 17th. New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.9871 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

