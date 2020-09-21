Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Moelis & Co worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 94.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 117.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE MC opened at $34.21 on Monday. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Co news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,674.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

