Man Group plc Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 171,022 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock worth $696,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 213,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 585,139 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,803,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 421,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.75. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

