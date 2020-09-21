Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 233,485 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,441 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 233,485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 476.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 430.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.