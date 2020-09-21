Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $44,258.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $1,189,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,610 shares of company stock worth $54,796,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $106.40 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -141.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

