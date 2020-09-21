Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.08% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 462.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, CL King raised Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

SMP opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.56 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,276,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,162,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,602. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

